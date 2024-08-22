Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP Stephanie Georges Sells 1,340 Shares

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $52,916.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,907.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MRCY stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $37.88. 13,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Mercury Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

