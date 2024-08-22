Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

In related news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $53,153.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $53,153.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David E. Farnsworth sold 6,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $265,214.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,323.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,296 shares of company stock worth $643,529 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $954,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $38.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.40. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

