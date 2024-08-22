Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $6.69

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.69, but opened at $6.53. Mesoblast shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 8,573 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MESO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of $743.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 3.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Mesoblast by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 50.0% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

