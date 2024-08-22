Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($3.50) Per Share, Chardan Capital Forecasts

Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) – Analysts at Chardan Capital dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Metagenomi in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 19th. Chardan Capital analyst G. Livshits now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.50) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.65). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metagenomi’s current full-year earnings is ($3.22) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Metagenomi’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Get Metagenomi alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Metagenomi from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Metagenomi from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Metagenomi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Metagenomi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Metagenomi Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGX opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06. Metagenomi has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGX. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Metagenomi in the first quarter worth $1,894,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Metagenomi in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Metagenomi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Novo Holdings A S increased its stake in Metagenomi by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 60,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC increased its stake in Metagenomi by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Metagenomi

(Get Free Report)

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metagenomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metagenomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.