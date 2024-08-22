Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Given New $7.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Metagenomi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Metagenomi from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Metagenomi from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Metagenomi alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Metagenomi

Metagenomi Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metagenomi

Metagenomi stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06. Metagenomi has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metagenomi in the 1st quarter valued at $1,894,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Metagenomi in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Metagenomi in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Novo Holdings A S lifted its stake in shares of Metagenomi by 3.5% during the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 60,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Metagenomi by 165.0% in the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period.

About Metagenomi

(Get Free Report)

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metagenomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metagenomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.