MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL) Releases Earnings Results

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, reports. MGO Global had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 420.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter.

MGO Global Stock Down 2.8 %

MGO Global stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. MGO Global has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $80.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 7.38.

MGO Global Company Profile

MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

