MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL) Releases Earnings Results

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, reports. MGO Global had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 420.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter.
MGO Global Stock Down 2.8 %
MGO Global stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. MGO Global has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $80.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 7.38.
MGO Global Company Profile
