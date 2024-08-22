Michael Davies Purchases 250,000 Shares of Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX:LEX) Stock

Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX:LEX – Get Free Report) insider Michael Davies acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,500.00 ($11,824.32).
Lefroy Exploration Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Lefroy Exploration Company Profile
