Michael Nikzad Sells 58,896 Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) Director Michael Nikzad sold 58,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $65,963.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,053.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Nikzad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Michael Nikzad sold 17,889 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $20,751.24.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Michael Nikzad sold 100 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $106.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Michael Nikzad sold 1,586 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $1,681.16.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Michael Nikzad sold 53,268 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $56,464.08.

On Friday, May 24th, Michael Nikzad sold 24,732 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $26,215.92.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Michael Nikzad sold 463 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $490.78.

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

Shares of CURI opened at $1.17 on Thursday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97.

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 27.47% and a negative net margin of 69.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CuriosityStream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 782.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 151,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 134,132 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 6,399.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 71,353 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CuriosityStream by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 90,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.35 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

