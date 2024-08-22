Michael O. Mccarthy III Sells 2,866 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $16,823.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,266,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,675.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

QuantumScape Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of QS stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 4.62. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 10.38.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in QuantumScape by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in QuantumScape by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 153,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

