Michelle Rosenberg Sells 7,651 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,142.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 1.1 %

JHG opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $39.11.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.26.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

