MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.85

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 26895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

