MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Up to $13.80

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.80, but opened at $14.40. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 31,181 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.88.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

