MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Trading 2.9% Higher

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10. 10,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 68,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85.

About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

