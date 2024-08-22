Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Brown Shipley& Co Ltd

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,771 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 9.8% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $424.14 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Argus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.72.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

