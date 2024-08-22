Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,369 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $96,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innova Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Microsoft by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 4,952 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 291,447 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $122,618,000 after purchasing an additional 19,619 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 237,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $100,039,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 169,454 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,292,000 after acquiring an additional 35,950 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microsoft from $520.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.72.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $424.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $436.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.45 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.