Microsoft Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst V. Sawalka now forecasts that the software giant will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $13.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.53 EPS.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.72.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $424.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $436.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Microsoft by 13.4% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,870 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.9% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 26,121 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 17.0% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,566,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.