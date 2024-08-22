Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.83

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.73. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 97,930 shares traded.

Midwest Energy Emissions Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $73.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry in the United States and internationally. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control with solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

