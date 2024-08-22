MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) versus Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Head to Head Review

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) and MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hexagon AB (publ) and MIND Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexagon AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A MIND Technology 3.99% N/A -2.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hexagon AB (publ) and MIND Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hexagon AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $1.05 9.60 MIND Technology $35.59 million 0.16 $270,000.00 ($1.72) -2.38

Dividends

MIND Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Hexagon AB (publ). MIND Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hexagon AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Hexagon AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. MIND Technology pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 54.9%. Hexagon AB (publ) pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MIND Technology pays out -130.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MIND Technology is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Hexagon AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of MIND Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of MIND Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hexagon AB (publ) and MIND Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hexagon AB (publ) 0 1 0 0 2.00 MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MIND Technology beats Hexagon AB (publ) on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division. It also provides CAD CAM and CAE software, CNC simulation and computed tomography software, measurement and inspection hardware and software, manufacturing project management, digital transformation for manufacturing, environmental health and safety, and quality management systems to manufacturing intelligence division; and HxGN mine protect, operate, monitoring, measure, and plan services, as well as HxGN autonomous and underground mining services to mining division. In addition, the company offers GIS, imagery analysis and data management, collaboration, government, transportation, and defense solutions; and utility GIS and outage management services, and public safety and geospatial platform to safety, infrastructure, and geospatial division. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications. The company also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; and repair and engineering services, training and field service operations, and umbilical terminations. The company was formerly known as Mitcham Industries, Inc. MIND Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

