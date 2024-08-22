MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Down 4.1%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $14.97. Approximately 104,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,383,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 138.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 645,722 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,831,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after buying an additional 898,373 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in MINISO Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 193,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

