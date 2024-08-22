Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.02.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.
