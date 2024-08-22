Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.41

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as high as C$0.50. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 4,500 shares traded.

Mirasol Resources Stock Up 7.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of C$34.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.50.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

In other news, insider Glenn Pountney acquired 150,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 238,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,280 in the last ninety days. 42.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

