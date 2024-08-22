Mitch Reback Sells 9,497 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CFO Mitch Reback sold 9,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $317,199.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 369,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,347,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mitch Reback also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

On Friday, August 16th, Mitch Reback sold 9,156 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $335,201.16.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Mitch Reback sold 8,837 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $282,607.26.

Sweetgreen Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE:SG opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 2.30. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth $520,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SG

About Sweetgreen

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.