Mitchell R. Butier Sells 10,000 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.91, for a total transaction of $2,119,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,444,797.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $214.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $165.21 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVY. UBS Group cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,326,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,050,000 after buying an additional 27,771 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,019,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,660,000 after buying an additional 35,538 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,292,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,254,000 after buying an additional 32,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 760,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,804,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

