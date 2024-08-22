Mitchell R. Butier Sells 10,000 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.91, for a total transaction of $2,119,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,444,797.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:AVY opened at $214.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $165.21 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AVY. UBS Group cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.96.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,326,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,050,000 after buying an additional 27,771 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,019,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,660,000 after buying an additional 35,538 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,292,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,254,000 after buying an additional 32,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 760,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,804,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.
