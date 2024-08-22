Mizuho Reiterates Outperform Rating for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PYPL. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Argus upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.56.

Get PayPal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $71.46 on Tuesday. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $72.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 24.4% during the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,675,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,230,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 10.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 829.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.