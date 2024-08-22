MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.24% of MKS Instruments worth $20,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 143.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $282,102,000 after buying an additional 1,260,792 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,672,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $60,664,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,490,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,966,000 after purchasing an additional 581,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,597,000 after buying an additional 110,427 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,426.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total value of $213,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,325 shares of company stock worth $280,131. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKSI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.63.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 3.4 %

MKS Instruments stock opened at $121.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.97. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.69.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.30%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

