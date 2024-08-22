Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives $156.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total transaction of $122,898.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total transaction of $122,898.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total value of $102,879.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,669 shares in the company, valued at $17,881,692.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,255 shares of company stock worth $426,910 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $150.32 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $164.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

