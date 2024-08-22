Moira Tracey Smith Sells 350,000 Shares of Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Director Moira Tracey Smith sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$245,000.00.

Discovery Silver Price Performance

CVE:DSV opened at C$1.33 on Thursday. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.87 and a 52 week high of C$2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a current ratio of 18.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$467.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57.

Get Discovery Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Eight Capital upped their price objective on Discovery Silver from C$2.65 to C$2.70 in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Discovery Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.