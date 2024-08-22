Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,692,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,849,000 after buying an additional 939,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $127,337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,638,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,479,000 after purchasing an additional 153,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,254,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,816,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.01. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $69.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.