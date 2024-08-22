Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 30,323 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 96,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 46,101 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 153.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 117.5% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 220.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 489,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,910,000 after acquiring an additional 336,496 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.53.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.01. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $69.18.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

