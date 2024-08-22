Monadelphous Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MOPHY) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Monadelphous Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MOPHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1778 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from Monadelphous Group’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Monadelphous Group Price Performance

Shares of MOPHY opened at C$9.36 on Thursday. Monadelphous Group has a 1 year low of C$8.72 and a 1 year high of C$8.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.56.

Get Monadelphous Group alerts:

Monadelphous Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Monadelphous Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monadelphous Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.