Monadelphous Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MOPHY) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Monadelphous Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MOPHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1778 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from Monadelphous Group’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Monadelphous Group Price Performance
Shares of MOPHY opened at C$9.36 on Thursday. Monadelphous Group has a 1 year low of C$8.72 and a 1 year high of C$8.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.56.
Monadelphous Group Company Profile
