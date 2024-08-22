MongoDB Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 23,831 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,157% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,056 put options.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $263,422.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,408.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $263,422.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,408.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $72,424.17. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 35,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,179 shares of company stock worth $7,368,989 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,475,000 after acquiring an additional 68,348 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,037,000 after purchasing an additional 551,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,237,000. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 156.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after purchasing an additional 400,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 22.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 550,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,497,000 after buying an additional 100,725 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $261.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.52. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $212.74 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of -93.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.74.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

