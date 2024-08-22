Monks (LON:MNKS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,164.10

Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,164.10 ($15.13) and traded as high as GBX 1,170 ($15.20). Monks shares last traded at GBX 1,162 ($15.10), with a volume of 256,414 shares.
Monks Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The company has a market cap of £2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116,564.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,164.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,140.40.
Monks Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Monks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Monks
About Monks
The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Monks
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Monks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.