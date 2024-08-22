Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $1,100.00 at TD Cowen

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $925.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MPWR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $912.30.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $947.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $952.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $836.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $749.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.59%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $566,667.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,955,513.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $566,667.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,955,513.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total value of $29,978,562.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,507,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,956 shares of company stock worth $70,200,158 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

