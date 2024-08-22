Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Shares Down 6.9%

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.89. 437,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 253,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAU. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.65 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial raised Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.50 price target on Montage Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Montage Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.20 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.49.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$647.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 19.98.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

