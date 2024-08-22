Montchanin Asset Management LLC Invests $14.88 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 86,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,000. Apple accounts for 14.6% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 958.2% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 334,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,315,000 after purchasing an additional 302,653 shares during the period. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $1,673,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $244,291,000 after purchasing an additional 161,941 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 42,324 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,884 shares of company stock valued at $38,092,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $226.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. TD Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research raised their target price on Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

