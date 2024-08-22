Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.00.

Moody’s stock opened at $475.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.53. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $298.86 and a 12 month high of $476.84.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $720,502,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,049,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,706,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,594 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $958,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,434 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,336,000. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Moody’s by 41,992.9% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 279,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,826,000 after buying an additional 279,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

