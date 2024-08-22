Morgan Stanley Cuts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $38.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

URBN stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $48.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.19.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at $27,303,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1,825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

