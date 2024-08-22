Morgan Stanley Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $100.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s current price.

EL has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $191.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

NYSE:EL opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.73.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,555 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,151,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,169,000 after purchasing an additional 496,308 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $518,975,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,466,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,788,000 after buying an additional 1,066,320 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,163,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,612,000 after acquiring an additional 140,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

