Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $191.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.76.

SNOW traded down $16.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.34. The stock had a trading volume of 14,284,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,451. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.59. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $107.93 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of -42.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,252,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at $60,922,410.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,252,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 534,178 shares of company stock worth $66,520,575. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after buying an additional 42,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

