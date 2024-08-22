Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $426.00

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $426.00 and last traded at $424.61, with a volume of 22016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $422.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $396.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.21.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,807. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

