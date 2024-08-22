Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 73.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPLX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.29. The company had a trading volume of 126,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,546. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.17. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

