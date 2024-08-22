Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) versus Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) Head to Head Survey

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) and Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mplx and Koninklijke Vopak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mplx alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mplx 34.96% 31.70% 11.01% Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mplx and Koninklijke Vopak, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mplx 0 0 9 0 3.00 Koninklijke Vopak 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Mplx presently has a consensus target price of $46.22, suggesting a potential upside of 9.61%. Given Mplx’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mplx is more favorable than Koninklijke Vopak.

This table compares Mplx and Koninklijke Vopak’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mplx $10.68 billion 4.01 $3.93 billion $3.88 10.87 Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A $2.21 20.55

Mplx has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Vopak. Mplx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Vopak, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Mplx pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Koninklijke Vopak pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Mplx pays out 87.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Koninklijke Vopak pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.3% of Mplx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Koninklijke Vopak shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mplx beats Koninklijke Vopak on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mplx

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate. It also engages in the inland marine businesses comprising fleet of boats and barges transportation of light products, heavy oils, crude oil, renewable fuels, chemicals, and feedstocks in the Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast regions, as well as a marine repair facility located on the Ohio River; and distribution of fuel, as well as operates refining logistics, terminals, rail facilities, and storage caverns. In addition, the company operates terminal facilities for the receipt, storage, blending, additization, handling, and redelivery of refined petroleum products through the pipeline, rail, marine, and over-the-road modes of transportation. MPLX GP LLC acts as the general partner of MPLX LP. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. MPLX LP operates as a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

About Koninklijke Vopak

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. It stores and handles chemicals, such as methanol, xylenes, styrene, alpha olefins, and mono-ethylene glycol; gas, including LNG, LPG, ethylene, butadiene, and ammonia; oil products consisting of crude oil, fuel oil, diesel, jet fuel, gasoline, and naphtha; and vegoils and biofuels comprising ethanol, biodiesel, and sustainable aviation fuel. In addition, the company is involved in the development of infrastructure solutions within ports for low-carbon and renewable hydrogen, CO2, long-duration energy storage, and sustainable fuels and feedstocks. Further, it operates 76 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 35.2 million cubic meters. It serves producers, manufacturers, distributors, governments, traders, and chemical and energy companies. The company was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.