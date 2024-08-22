Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COOP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $90.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day moving average of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $95.74.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,023,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,011,936.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,104,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 249.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 633,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,440,000 after buying an additional 451,926 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,209,000 after buying an additional 441,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,626,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,608,000 after buying an additional 391,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,527,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Free Report

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.