MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Trading 5.7% Higher

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.26. 6,311,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the average session volume of 1,965,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

MSP Recovery Stock Up 5.7 %

The company has a market cap of $36.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.