MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.92

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.92 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 51.01 ($0.66). MYCELX Technologies shares last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.67), with a volume of 12,095 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.23) price objective on shares of MYCELX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

MYCELX Technologies Stock Down 4.6 %

About MYCELX Technologies

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.92. The firm has a market cap of £11.83 million, a P/E ratio of -396.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

