Myles Kleeger Sells 9,178 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $379,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,285.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Myles Kleeger sold 6,377 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $277,909.66.

Braze Stock Performance

BRZE stock opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.09. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 401.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Braze by 29.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Braze during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Braze by 360.9% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRZE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

