Nancy Angenita Johnson Sells 5,414 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Nancy Angenita Johnson sold 5,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total transaction of C$331,133.78.

Nancy Angenita Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Nancy Angenita Johnson sold 300 shares of TC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.40, for a total transaction of C$17,820.00.

TC Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$60.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.61. The company has a market cap of C$62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$44.70 and a 12 month high of C$61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.38.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

