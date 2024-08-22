Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 810.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $156,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on NSSC
Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance
NSSC opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.62. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $58.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.15.
About Napco Security Technologies
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Napco Security Technologies
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Flowers Foods’ Q2 Earnings: Is Now the Right Time to Invest?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 3 Michael Burry Stock Picks to Watch in 2024
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.