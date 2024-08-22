National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.49

Shares of National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.49 and traded as high as $12.89. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 23,962 shares trading hands.
National Australia Bank Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49.
About National Australia Bank
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than National Australia Bank
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.