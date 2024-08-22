National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.90 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of IAG stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $5.31. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.56.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,053,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935,250 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.8% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 36,077,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,137,000 after purchasing an additional 298,959 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 250.5% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 32,861,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,678,843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,871,000 after buying an additional 168,302 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 8,995,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,954,000 after buying an additional 968,104 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.